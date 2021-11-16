Pubali Bank organises CLS agent conference

The Pubali Bank Consumer Credit Division organised a conference for CLS agents recently.

Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest in the conference held at the auditorium of the bank's main branch, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohammad Ali was present as the guest of honour in the conference.

Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank were present as special guests.

Abduhu Ruhul Masih, general manager of Consumers Credit Division presided over the conference.