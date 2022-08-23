Pubali Bank Ltd signs MoU with Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad of India

Pubali Bank Limited and Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at bank's head office.

Ashim Kumar Roy, general manager and head of Cards of Pubali Bank Limited and Keshav Gupta, senior vice president of Yashoda Hospitals signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in the presence of Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer (COO) of the bank, said a press release.

Md Shahinur Rahman, Bangladesh country manager of Yashoda Hospitals and senior officials from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

Under this MoU, all Pubali Bank Limited Employees, card holders and their family members will avail 20% discount on out-patient investigations including CT and MRI and 15% discount on room rents and in-patient investigation including CT and MRI from Yashoda Hospitals along with other facilities.