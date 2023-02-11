Pubali Bank Ltd holds ‘Annual Managers’ Conference-2023’

Pubali Bank Limited has recently arranged a two-day long event titled 'Annual Managers' Conference 2023', participated by all 498 Branch Managers, Regional Managers & Sr. Executives of Head Office, at Hotel Long Beach Auditorium in Cox's Bazar to motivate the employees to increase the bank's business by rendering better services.

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors graced the conference as chief guest while Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Ali presided over the conference, read a media release.

Directors- Moniruddin Ahmed, Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, Rumana Sharif, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA; Azizur Rahman, Md. Abdur Razzak Mondal and Rana Laila Hafiz; Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were present as Special Guests.

In the conference, the Chief Guest rewarded 62 best managers for their outstanding performance for the year 2022.

In his speech, Chairman Monzurur Rahman emphasised on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer & modern banking service.

He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2023, the release says.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Ali looked at the past tradition, history and culture of the bank and said that the country's largest private commercial bank has been providing modern banking services in keeping with the era through skilled workforce, highest quality online banking system and management.

He expressed confidence that Pubali Bank will continue its efforts to deliver services to the remote areas of Bangladesh. He also expressed optimism that 2023 will be the year of leadership of Pubali Bank in the banking sector, the release adds.

Deputy Managing Directors- Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman & Senior Executives were also present.