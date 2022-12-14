Pubali Bank launches cash recycler machine 

Pubali Bank Limited has launched Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at principal branch of its head office to provide modern and better banking services to their customers.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Limited formally inaugurated the CRM by cutting the ribbon, reads a press release.

Md Helal Uddin, GM and head of ICTOD; Mohammad Anisuzzaman, general manager of principal branch; Dilip Kumar Paul, general manager of establishment division; Ashim Kumar Roy, GM and head of card division; Endra Mohan Sutradhar, GM and head of SDD; Md Rabiul Alam, DGM and head of ADC Division of Pubali Bank Limited along with other senior officials were also present.



From now on, in addition of withdrawal, customers will be able to deposit cash in CRM through card or cardless.