Pubali Bank Kormochari Shongho held AGM and biannual conference-2021

The annual general meeting (AGM) and biannual conference-2021 of Pubali Bank Kormochari Shongho was held recently.

Jatiya Party Secretary General and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labour and Employment Mujibul Haque Chunnu spoke as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The event was chaired by the current president of Pubali Bank Kormochari Shongho Jahangir Alam Pathan.

Co-president of Bangladesh Krishak League Freedom Fighter Ashalata Baidya, President of Bangladesh National Workers' Federation Alamgir Majumder, former Presidents of Pubali Bank Kormochari Shongho Omar Ali and Hazi SM Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, founding General Secretary QN Kabir and founding Organisational Secretary of Pubali Bank Kormochari Shongho Lion Md Abul Khair Khan were present as the special guests.