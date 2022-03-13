Pubali Bank inaugurates sub-branch at Gobindasree

Pubali Bank has inaugurated its sub-branch at Gobindasree in Madan under Netrakona district having online banking facilities for the customers of haor area.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Board of Directors Chairman Sajjadul Hasan formally inaugurated the sub-branch as Chief Guest on Sunday (13 March), reads a press release.

"Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customer with a promise to keep up its original tradition," said Sajjadul Hasan.

He also urged all the local people for extending co-operation to the bank.

Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury was present as Guest of Honour.

"Pubali Bank is committed to providing the best & innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time," he said.

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank and Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Netrakona District were present as Special Guests.

DGM and RM of Mymensingh region Mohammad Manirul Islam presided over the inaugural ceremony.