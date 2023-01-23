Pubali Bank inaugurates Sonasar Bazar sub-branch in Sylhet

23 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Pubali Bank inaugurates Sonasar Bazar sub-branch in Sylhet

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its sub-branch at Sonasar Bazar of Zakiganj Thana,  Sylhet having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern and digital banking services for the valued customers. 

Habibur Rahman and Rana Laila Hafiz - Directors of Pubali Bank Limited, were present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Member of Parliament for Sylhet-6 Constituency and Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, Member of Parliament for Sylhet-5 Constituency and Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder and Member of Parliament for Sirajganj-2 Constituency Dr Md Habibe Millat were present. 

Abu Laich Md Shamsujjaman, General Manager of Sylhet Principal Office presided over.

