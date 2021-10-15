Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Pabna

Golam Hasnain Rashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality, inaugurating Pubali Bank’s new branch at Bhanguraas on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited recently inaugurated its 483rd branch at Bhangura in Pabna on Thursday.

The branch was launched with online banking services in order to give a more contemporary banking experience, said the bank in a press statement.

GolamHasnainRashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest.

MdRafiqul Islam, deputy general manager (DGM) and regional manager (RM) of Rajshahi region of Pubali Bank Ltd was present as special guest.

Branch Manager MdAnisur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.

"Pubali Bank is devoted to providing the finest and most creative banking services to the market in the shortest period possible. As a part for providing better services & client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its 483rd branch at Bhangura," said Rafiqul on the occasion.

He expressed his hope that the bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this branch. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of the Bank to expand their ventures.

Local elites & businessmen also attended the inaugural ceremony.