Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Pabna

Corporates

TBS report
15 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:54 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Pabna

GolamHasnainRashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest

TBS report
15 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:54 pm
Golam Hasnain Rashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality, inaugurating Pubali Bank’s new branch at Bhanguraas on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Golam Hasnain Rashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality, inaugurating Pubali Bank’s new branch at Bhanguraas on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited recently inaugurated its 483rd branch at Bhangura in Pabna on Thursday.

The branch was launched with online banking services in order to give a more contemporary banking experience, said the bank in a press statement.

GolamHasnainRashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest.

MdRafiqul Islam, deputy general manager (DGM) and regional manager (RM) of Rajshahi region of Pubali Bank Ltd was present as special guest.

Branch Manager MdAnisur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.

"Pubali Bank is devoted to providing the finest and most creative banking services to the market in the shortest period possible. As a part for providing better services & client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its 483rd branch at Bhangura," said Rafiqul on the occasion.

He expressed his hope that the bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this branch. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of the Bank to expand their ventures.

Local elites & businessmen also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Banking

Pubali Bank Limited / Pubali Bank Pabna Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

5h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate