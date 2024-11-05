Pubali Bank Inaugurates 'Islamic Corner' at Dhaka Stadium Corporate Branch

Corporates

05 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:22 pm

Pubali Bank PLC, one of the country's leading commercial banks, has launched 'Islamic Corners' across branches nationwide to meet the growing demand for Shariah-compliant banking services. These dedicated spaces allow customers to access a full range of Islamic banking services seamlessly. Continuing this initiative, Pubali Bank inaugurated a new, customer-friendly 'Islamic Corner' today at its Dhaka Stadium Corporate Branch.

The inauguration was led by Pubali Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Mohammad Ali, as the chief guest, with Deputy General Manager Alamgir Zahan presiding over the event. Other distinguished guests included Mohammod Shahnawaz Chowdhury, General Manager of the Audit and Inspection Division; Dewan Jamil Masud, General Manager and Head of the Islamic Banking Wing; and Md. Kamruzzaman, General Manager of the Establishment and General Services Division.

In his remarks, Mohammad Ali emphasized Pubali Bank's commitment to offering services that reflect customers' Islamic values and principles. He stated that Pubali Bank has already established 'Islamic Corners' in branches across the country to accommodate the rising interest in Shariah-based banking. He added that these corners enable customers to conduct secure transactions under Shariah principles, supported by modern technology and sound banking practices.

Mohammad Ali also highlighted Pubali Bank's dedication to ethical and responsible banking, aiming to offer clients a unique experience that aligns with both their religious values and financial security. By extending Islamic banking services nationwide, Pubali Bank aspires to set a benchmark in Islamic banking standards.

The event was attended by senior officials of Pubali Bank, prominent local figures, valued customers, and well-wishers, marking a significant milestone in the bank's journey to promote Islamic banking across the country.

