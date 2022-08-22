Pubali Bank inaugurates Islamic banking services in all branches, sub-branches

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank inaugurates Islamic banking services in all branches, sub-branches

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:36 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated Shariah based Islamic banking services through online in all of its 491 branches and 93 sub-branches.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer (COO) of the bank was present as special guest.

Through online based Islamic banking services, customers will get Islamic banking facilities from all branches and sub-branches of Pubali Bank.

Under this they can open, close and renew all types of deposit accounts.

They can accept cheque books from all branches and sub-branches and give any kind of banking instructions.

All kinds of services will also be provided to those who are interested in investing in Shariah guided manner.

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan was also present.

General Manager of Islamic Banking Wing Dewan Jamil Masud delivered the welcome speech.

Pubali Bank Limited, the country's largest private commercial bank, introduced Islamic banking products alongside conventional banking through two Islamic banking windows in 2010.

Pubali Bank Limited / Shariah banking / Islamic Banking Services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs