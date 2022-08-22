Pubali Bank inaugurates Islamic banking services in all branches, sub-branches

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated Shariah based Islamic banking services through online in all of its 491 branches and 93 sub-branches.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer (COO) of the bank was present as special guest.

Through online based Islamic banking services, customers will get Islamic banking facilities from all branches and sub-branches of Pubali Bank.

Under this they can open, close and renew all types of deposit accounts.

They can accept cheque books from all branches and sub-branches and give any kind of banking instructions.

All kinds of services will also be provided to those who are interested in investing in Shariah guided manner.

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan was also present.

General Manager of Islamic Banking Wing Dewan Jamil Masud delivered the welcome speech.

Pubali Bank Limited, the country's largest private commercial bank, introduced Islamic banking products alongside conventional banking through two Islamic banking windows in 2010.