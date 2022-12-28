Pubali Bank inaugurates 495th branch at Hasnabad, Dhaka

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its 495th branch at Hasnabad, Keraniganj, Dhaka with a view to provide advanced banking services for the valued customers.

General Manager and RM of Dhaka South Region Md Kamruzzaman presided over the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, general manager of General Services and Development Division of Pubali Bank Ltd was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

In his speech, General Manager Md Kamruzzaman said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best & innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time.

As part of providing better services & clients' increasing demand, Pubali Bank has opened its 495th branch at Hasnabad, Keraniganj.

In this context, he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

Branch Manager, local elites and businessmen also attended at the inaugural ceremony.