Pubali Bank holds workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing of BAMLCOs 

Pubali Bank Limited Anti Money Laundering Division organised a daylong training workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing of BAMLCOs at bank's head office auditorium. 

Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCOs) of Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Dhaka South, Narayangonj and Gazipur region and eight corporate branches of Dhaka of Pubali Bank Limited took part in this training workshop, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the workshop. 

Md Arifuzzaman, director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the special guest. Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank Ltd and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) presided over the event.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of BFIU; Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director of BFIU and Mohammad Ismail Prodhan, joint director of BFIU were the resource persons of the training workshop. 

Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM; DCAMLCO and head of Anti Money Laundering Division was the Coordinator.
 

