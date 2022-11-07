Pubali Bank holds Workshop on home loan products 

The consumers credit division of Pubali Bank Ltd organised a workshop on home loan products at the head office auditorium of the bank.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd was present as chief guest at the workshop, reads a press release.

Zahid Ahsan, deputy managing director and company secretary of the bank was present as special guest. Md Malequl Islam, DGM and head of Consumers Credit Division presided over the workshop.

Division heads of different divisions of head office; regional managers of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Gazipur & Narayangonj region, branch heads, sub-branch heads, Islamic Banking Window heads, heads of corporate branches in Dhaka, related loan officers, legal officers and CLS agents participated in the workshop.

Officials of Sheltech Private Limited, a leading real estate company of the country were present as resource person.