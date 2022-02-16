Pubali Bank holds virtual conference 

Corporates

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 08:09 pm

Pubali Bank Limited recently held a virtual conference titled `Presentation on Macro Economic Perspective, Our Position and Strategic Action Plan'.

Heads of 490 branches, all regional managers and senior executives attended the meeting, read a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director (current charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd, presided over the conference.

Deputy managing directors Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain also attended the conference.

In his speech Managing Director (current charge) Mohammad Ali analyzes business achievements and provides directional statements. 

He emphasized the need to focus on reducing NPL. He also called for expansion of import-export business.

