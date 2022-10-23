Pubali Bank holds managers’ conference in Chattogram

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 05:50 pm

Managers' Conference- 2022 of CDA & Agrabad corporate branch and Chattogram central, south and north zone of Pubali Bank Limited was held recently. 

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO (current charge) of Pubali Bank graced the conference as chief guest. Mohammad Liton Miah FCA, general manager & CFO and Md Rabiul Alam, DGM & head of ADC Division of the bank were present as special guests. 

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Chattogram principal office presided over the conference, reads a press release. 

General Manager & regional head of Chattogram central zone Mohammad Abdur Rahim, DGM & regional head of Chattogram south zone Mohammad Hafizur Rahman Sardar and DGM & regional head of Chattogram north zone        Md Akhtaruzzaman Sarker were also present.

In his speech, Mohammad Ali emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. 

He said, "The economy of Bangladesh is expanding as the world economy is doing the same. Banking sector is playing the lead role here. He urged all to work sincerely in this competitive banking sector."

Ali stressed on selection of potential borrower and try to enhance bank business. 

He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2022. 

At the conference, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2022. 

