Pubali Bank holds Business Conference-2023

Pubali Bank Limited held its first Business Conference-2023 of Regional and Corporate Branch Managers on Thursday.

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank, was the chief guest at the conference with the participation of all regional managers, corporate branch managers and division heads and executives, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference.

Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors were present at the Conference. General Manager of General Banking and Operation Division Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif delivered the welcome speech.

Monzurur Rahman instructed the attendees to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body.

He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

Managing Director Mohammad Ali emphasised the need for speeding up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy.

He hoped that all would work together to deal with the situation with honesty, dedication and efficiency.

Managing Director Mohammad Ali highlighted business acquisition and analysis at the conference and what needs to be done.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2023.