Pubali Bank holds 2nd Business Conference-2024 of Regional and Corporate Branch Managers

Pubali Bank PLC's 2nd Business Conference-2024 of Regional and Corporate Branch Managers was held at the auditorium of Head Office today (10 August).

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd was the Chief Guest at the conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives, reads a press release.

Directors- Moniruddin Ahmed, Azizur Rahman & Mustafa Ahmed; Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the conference.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md. Shahnewaz Khan, Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder - Deputy Managing Directors were present at the Conference.

Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body. He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

Managing Director Mohammad Ali emphasised on the need of banking sector to speed up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy. He hoped that all would work together to deal with the situation with honesty, dedication and efficiency. Managing Director Mohammad Ali highlighted business acquisition and analysis at the conference and what needs to be done.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2024.