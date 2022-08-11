Pubali Bank holds 2nd Business Conference-2022

Corporates

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank holds 2nd Business Conference-2022

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 05:12 pm
Pubali Bank holds 2nd Business Conference-2022

Pubali Bank Limited's 2nd Business Conference-2022 of regional and corporate branch managers held at bank's head office auditorium today (11 August). 

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the board of directors of Pubali Bank, was the chief guest at the conference with the participation of all regional managers, corporate branch managers and division heads and executives, reads a press release. 

Directors Azizur Rahman and Mustafa Ahmed; independent director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were virtually present at the conference as special guests. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the conference. 

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer; Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- deputy managing directors were present at the conference. General Manager of General Services and Development Division Md Faizul Hoque Sharif delivered the welcome speech.

In his speech, chief guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body. 

He called upon people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

In his speech, Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasized on the need of banking sector to speed up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy.

He hoped that all would work together to deal with the situation with honesty, dedication and efficiency.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Ali highlighted business acquisition and analysis at the conference and what needs to be done.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2022.

Pubali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

5h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

30m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system