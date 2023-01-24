Pubali Bank gets 'Remittance Award' by the Centre for NRB

Pubali Bank Limited has been awarded the `Remittance Award' by the Centre for Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) for outstanding contribution to remittance collection for the year 2022.

The Centre for NRB organised 'Branding Bangladesh' ceremony at a hotel in the city, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank, received the award from Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB, presided over the ceremony.

Mayor of London Worthing Council Henna Chowdhury, Mayor of London Barking and Dagenham Council Faruk Choudhury, former Chief of Bangladesh Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mashihuzzaman Serniabat, former Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lt General Md Mainul Islam, former IGP of Bangladesh Police AKM Shahidul Hoque were present.