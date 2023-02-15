Pubali Bank gets 3 new DMDs

Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited has recently promoted Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman as deputy managing directors (DMD) of the Bank.

Ahmed Enayet Manzur

Prior to his promotion as Deputy Managing Director, Ahmed Enayet Manzur was General Manager and head of Human Resources Division of the same bank.

He started his professional career with this bank as an Officer on probation in 1990 and worked in different capacities as branch manager & Regional Manager deploying his diverse professional experience of 33 years.

He obtained Honours and Master's degrees in Political Science from the University of Chittagong by securing first position in both levels. He is a soft skill trainer of bank's training institute, other bank's training academy & The Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB).

Md Shahnewaz Khan

Prior to his promotion as deputy managing director, Md. Shahnewaz Khan was General Manager and head of Credit Division of the same bank.

Hestarted his professional career with this Bank as a Senior Officer on probation in 1997 and worked in different capacities both in branches, regions and head office level deploying his diverse professional experience of 26 years.

He obtained Master's degrees in Marketing from the University of Dhaka. He attended several trainings, workshops, seminars both home and abroad.

Mohammad Anisuzzaman

Prior to his promotion as Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Anisuzzaman was General Manager and head of Principal Branch of the same bank.

He started his professional career with this Bank as a Senior Officer on probation in 1997 and worked in different capacities both in branches, regions and head office level deploying his diverse professional experience of 26 years.

He obtained Honours and Master's degrees in Accounting from the University of Chittagong. He attended several trainings, workshops, seminars both home and abroad.