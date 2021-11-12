Pubali Bank donates Tk10 lakh to Chittagong Club

Pubali Bank limited has donated Tk10 lakh to Chittagong Club Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Pubali Bank, Mohammad Isa, has handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to the Vice-Chairman of Chittagong Club, Manzurul Haque, reads a press release issued by the banking institution.

General Manager of Pubali Bank's Chattogram Central region Md Abdur Rahim, Deputy General Manager of the bank's Chattogram North region Khan Md Jabed Zafar, Secretary of Chittagong Club Md Ashrafuddin, and other members of the club and different representatives were present in the cheque-handover ceremony.