Pubali Bank donates bus to BSMMU

Pubali Bank Ltd has donated a bus to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, reads a press release.

Zahid Ahsan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank Ltd was also present.

Professor Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (admin); Professor Dr Mohd Zahid Hussain, pro-vice chancellor (research & development); Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, treasurer of BSMMU; Sultana Sarifun Nahar, general manager and RM of Dhaka central region of Pubali Bank Ltd and Mst Masuma Khatun, DGM & head of Shahbag Avenue branch were also present.

In his speech Mohammad Ali said, "Pubali Bank is not only a profit-oriented organization, it has some social responsibility. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated a bus to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University."

He cited that such activities will be continued.

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed appreciated such activities of Pubali Bank.