Pubali Bank customers can enjoy two-way transaction with bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 08:53 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

From now, 69 lakh customers of Pubali Bank Limited will be able to "add money" instantly to their bKash accounts using the bank's app and internet banking.

Very soon, they will also be able to "transfer money" from bKash to Pubali Bank.

Country's largest private commercial bank and the largest MFS provider inaugurated the joint service at a city hotel on Tuesday (23 November, 2021), reads a press release.

It will empower the customers and provide them with more freedom in financial transactions as they no longer need to visit bank counters or ATMs.

Apart from Add Money and Transfer Money, bKash customers can avail "Cash Out" service from ATMs of Pubali Bank, spread all over the country. 

Remittance sent by the expatriates living in different parts of the world can also be delivered to their near and dear ones' bKash account via Pubali Bank.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer of Pubali Bank and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash sealed the deal on behalf of the two firms, the press release added.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer of Pubali Bank and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.

To add money from Pubali Bank's account to bKash account, customer needs to log in to Pubali Bank's 'PI Banking' app or internet banking.

Users can also get the download link of Pubali Bank's app from bKash app's Add Money icon. After logging in, customers need to add bKash account as beneficiary.

Once added, they can add money to their bKash account anytime.

Very soon, Add Money and Transfer Money services will be available through linked account as well.

Then, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank.

Transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for both Add Money and Transfer Money services.

Bkash / Pubali Bank / two-way transaction

