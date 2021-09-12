Psycure Organization observes Suicide Prevention Day

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:11 pm

Psycure Organization observes Suicide Prevention Day

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:11 pm
Psycure Organization observes Suicide Prevention Day

Psycure Organization organised an webinar on Friday to observe the "World Suicide Prevention Day."

The representative, Atia Sanjida of American Corner-Rajshahi was in attendance, along with Rokomari .com as the knowledge partner. The webinar garnered a lot of interest with 270 people registering for it.

It was facilitated by the illustrious Dr M Tasdik Hasan, a medical doctor and public health specialist who is serving as a Research Associate at the University of Liverpool, UK, as well as a consultant at the University of Columbia-Mailman School of Public Health in New York. 

The webinar covered various pertinent issues such as debunking common suicide myths, and why we must start conversations around suicide.

 The conversation then turned to what we can do to help ourselves and our loved ones; calling or keeping in touch, sending food, cards, and pictures which can make a difference to someone feeling unloved and alone.

 Dr Hasan reiterated that reaching out in these trying times, to make connections and let them know that someone cares and is thinking about them is the best way to negate the risk of them choosing to take that fatal final step of Suicide.

Psycure Organization / Suicide Prevention Day

