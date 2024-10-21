Psycure Hosts Mental Health Art Exhibition 'Unwind Mind' at EMK Centre

The mental health organisation Psycure organised a two-week-long art exhibition titled "Berger Presents Unwind Mind 2024," which focused on mental health awareness in celebration of World Mental Health Day at EMK Centre, Gulshan. The exhibition started on October 19 and will remain public until November 2

The exhibition showcases 1,173 entries, including photography, digital art, and paintings. Psycure's initiative aims to highlight the importance of mental health, with the exhibition urging society to develop a deeper awareness of mental health issues, an area many people are still unfamiliar with. The lack of understanding in society has led to rising cases of stress, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies. "Berger Presents Unwind Mind 2024" provides a platform for art enthusiasts to express their understanding of mental health and its importance, hoping to spark meaningful discussions in society and address the stigma that still surrounds the topic.

Psycure, which primarily offers counselling and psychotherapy services, also conducts workshops, training sessions, and awareness programs. The event's opening ceremony featured Shahariar Sadat, Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Peace and Justice at BRAC University; Tahsinah Ahmed, Executive Director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre; and renowned educator and author Sadman Sadik as special guests.

Murad Ansary, founder and CEO of Psycure, emphasised that the organisation has advocated for mental health through various campaigns since its inception. He noted that the exhibition is an extension of these efforts, using art to shed light on mental health issues. Sadman Sadik, author and educator, highlighted the importance of mental health, stating, "Breaking stereotypes like these is essential to foster open communication between parents and children. Being unable to express your feelings can be agonising, so initiatives like this are crucial for society, helping normalise conversations about mental well-being."

When asked about the impact of art in raising mental health awareness, Shahariar Sadat, Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Peace and Justice at BRAC University, noted how art can be a powerful expression of one's inner thoughts. He added that events like this should be recognised on a larger scale to help society embrace such initiatives in combating mental health-related issues.

The exhibition features 40 artworks and is open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm daily except on weekends.