Psycure hosts art exhibition on mental health awareness 

Mental health startup "Psycure" staged a week-long art show on mental health awareness to commemorate the World Suicide Prevention Day and Mental Health Day.

Supported by EMK Centre, Youth Co-Lab, One Denim, The Business Standard, and Forthord, the exhibition started at the EMK Center in the capital's Dhanmondi area Thursday (15 September), reads a press release.

Mental health photography and art exhibition "Unwind Mind - 2022" received nearly 1,000 submissions in photography, digital art, and painting categories and Psycure decided to exhibit the best artworks from those in this exhibition.

A survey says that currently, 57.9% of people in Bangladesh suffer from depressiveness, the release stated.

It said only a few people are aware of taking care of their mental health. Therefore, the number of people suffering from stress, anxiety, and even suicidal tendencies is increasing daily.

Every year, people around the world observe this day to show dedication and encourage actions to prevent suicide.

Psycure mainly provides counseling and psychotherapy to their clients. Also, they organize different workshops, training, and awareness programs.

At the opening of the week-long exhibition, Firoze Ahmed Akhtar, Chairman of Psycure Foundation, was present as the chief guest. Also, Ileush Md Mirza , Founder of Brand Practioners Bangladesh, Associate Professor Kazi H. Robin, Dept of CSE, World University of Bangladesh have joined the event as a guest.

Murad Ansari, founder and CEO of Psycure, said, "Psycure has been working to promote mental health to everyone since it was established through a number of campaigns. This exhibition is a continuation of that, where participants use their artwork to expose the situation of mental health today". He also confirmed that the third season of the "Unwind Mind" competition will launch in December of this year.

A total of 30 artwork exhibitions have been organized at the event. This exhibition will continue till September 22. There is a total prize of 45 thousand BDT for the best artwork. The exhibition is open to all and runs daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

For their outstanding and effective work on Mental Health, they achieved national & International awards, including Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020, Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021, the Young Global Changemakers Award 2021 & The Diana Award 2022.