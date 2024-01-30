Prothoma book fair begins at Nagad office

Nagad Limited and Prothoma, a subsidiary of MediaStar Limited (Prothom Alo), host a two-day book fair at Nagad head office, to offer Nagad employees an opportunity to buy their desired books.

The online book marketplace will also offer a 25% discount on books from local publications, including Prothoma. Nagad employees can buy their desired books from the fair ongoing on the rooftop of Nagad office, reads a press release.

The book fair was inaugurated today and will end on 31 January.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd, Anisul Hoque, fiction writer and managing editor of Prothom Alo, Muhammad Solaiman, deputy CMO of Nagad, Shahrear Sayeed, director of human resources Nagad Ltd, and Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of media and communications were present there among others.

At the beginning of the inaugural event, fiction writer Anisul Hoque received his books from Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd.

Anisul Hoque said, "Prothoma is thrilled to host a special book fair exclusively for Nagad employees. This is a testament to our commitment to serving diverse readers while promoting the joy of reading books. In this way, we want to provide them with a unique opportunity to explore a variety of books, fostering a culture of continuous learning within their professional community."

Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Ltd. Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Nagad recognises the importance of investing in the intellectual well-being of its employees. The book fair will encourage our booklover employees to buy and read books of their choice. I believe it will be a great experience for them."

"This book fair, in collaboration with Prothoma, aligns perfectly with our vision to nurture a knowledge-driven environment for our employees. Such initiatives contribute to personal and professional development, ultimately enriching our workplace culture," he added.