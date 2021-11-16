Prothom Alo, Daraz become content partners 

Corporates

16 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 05:15 pm

Related News

Prothom Alo, Daraz become content partners 

16 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangla news daily website Prothom Alo.com and the country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh Ltd have decided to work together on content to commerce affiliations. 

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed at the Prothom Alo office in Dhaka on Monday.

Under this, in collaboration with Daraz, Prothom Alo's website will have exhibitions and suggestions of products of the same genre along with various lifestyle contents, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by Daraz Group CEO and Founder Biarke Mikkelsen, Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, CMO Md Tajdin Hasan and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho. 

Prothom Alo was represented by Editor Matiur Rahman, Head of Online Shawkat Hossain and Head of Digital Business Jabed Sultan Piyas.

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated newspaper in the country. Most of the youth follow this newspaper, and they look for exciting contents. 

Under this partnership, Prothom Alo will be producing contents taking the interests of the fashion nistas and tech-savvy people into account.

As the most popular online marketplace, Daraz is catering to the needs of fashion-conscious people. 

Those who want to know more about the products displayed on this marketplace and how these products related to fashion and lifestyle are defining the trends of the season can keep an eye on the fashion and lifestyle category of Prothom Alo.
 

Bangladesh

Corporates / Prothom Alo / daraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10