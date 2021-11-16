Prothom Alo, Daraz become content partners 

Bangla news daily website Prothom Alo.com and the country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh Ltd have decided to work together on content to commerce affiliations.

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed at the Prothom Alo office in Dhaka on Monday.

Under this, in collaboration with Daraz, Prothom Alo's website will have exhibitions and suggestions of products of the same genre along with various lifestyle contents, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by Daraz Group CEO and Founder Biarke Mikkelsen, Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, CMO Md Tajdin Hasan and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho.

Prothom Alo was represented by Editor Matiur Rahman, Head of Online Shawkat Hossain and Head of Digital Business Jabed Sultan Piyas.

Prothom Alo is the highest circulated newspaper in the country. Most of the youth follow this newspaper, and they look for exciting contents.

Under this partnership, Prothom Alo will be producing contents taking the interests of the fashion nistas and tech-savvy people into account.

As the most popular online marketplace, Daraz is catering to the needs of fashion-conscious people.

Those who want to know more about the products displayed on this marketplace and how these products related to fashion and lifestyle are defining the trends of the season can keep an eye on the fashion and lifestyle category of Prothom Alo.

