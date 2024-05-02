Protecting labour rights in Bangladesh: Enduring commitment and progress

In Bangladesh, protecting labour rights is not just a legal obligation; it's a fundamental commitment deeply embedded in the country's Constitution.

Enshrined within the Constitution are explicit provisions safeguarding the rights of workers, ensuring access to basic necessities, prohibiting discrimination, and upholding the freedom of association, reads a press release.

Additionally, various laws complement these constitutional safeguards, providing a comprehensive framework for labour protection and empowerment.

As Bangladesh strides forward on its journey of socio-economic development, the enduring commitment to safeguarding labor rights remains unwavering.

Through legislative measures, policy initiatives, and international engagements, Bangladesh continues to make significant progress in promoting fair and safe working conditions for its workforce.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's legacy as a stalwart in championing labor rights in Bangladesh is deeply ingrained in the nation's history.

His advocacy paved the way for the establishment of fundamental labor rights principles, marking a seminal moment in the country's socio-political landscape.

As the pioneer of labor rights activities and laws, Bangabandhu recognized the inherent dignity and worth of every worker, advocating tirelessly for their fair treatment and just compensation.

Building upon this foundation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emerged as a steadfast torchbearer of labor rights in Bangladesh.

Under her stewardship, the government has implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard the rights of workers, ensuring their protection from exploitation and discrimination.

Sheikh Hasina Government has enacted legislations aimed at improving working conditions, enhancing occupational safety, and promoting fair wages for all workers.

The commitment to labor rights, spearheaded by both Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, underscores Bangladesh's dedication to upholding international labor standards and fostering a conducive environment for sustainable economic development.

Through their visionary leadership, Bangladesh continues to make significant strides in advancing the rights and welfare of its workforce, thereby contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the party's election manifesto for the 12th National Parliament Election, slated for January 7, 2024.

With a significant influx of over 2 million new entrants to the labor force annually, the primary objective of the Awami League is to foster employment opportunities for each individual.

In pursuit of this goal, the party has outlined plans to establish 100 Special Economic Zones and foster the development of new industries.

The government pledges to devise suitable policies and programs aimed at attracting entrepreneurial ventures.

The preservation and promotion of small, medium, and cottage industries, alongside enhancing competitiveness in sectors such as handloom, sericulture, Banarasi, and Jamdani industries, are prioritized.

Efforts to diversify leather and jute products for enhanced profitability will be actively encouraged, alongside fostering private sector initiatives within the jute industry.

The government also commits to continue special initiatives aimed at the advancement of blacksmiths and potters, promising to provide necessary incentives for these sectors.

In terms of labor welfare and policy, strict adherence to labor rights and welfare provisions outlined in ILO Conventions and national legislation will be maintained, with a specific emphasis on removing barriers to women's labor participation and fortifying women's labor organizations.

Initiatives such as the establishment of eco-friendly green factories and daycare centers within garment factories, along with provisions for maternity leave, are already in progress.

Notably, wage increments for readymade garment workers have been implemented, with wages rising from Tk800 in 1996 to Tk12,500 during the 2009-2023 tenure.

Fundamental labor rights, including the right to form trade unions, ensuring safe working conditions, statutory working hours, job security, compensation for workplace accidents, healthcare, accommodation, recreation, and other facilities stipulated by the Labor Act, will be safeguarded.

The government is committed to ongoing efforts for women empowerment, gender equality, economic empowerment, and the creation of supportive environments for women's development.

This includes initiatives aimed at improving the social status of rural women and expanding their participation in the labor force through online training programs. Lastly, gradual social security measures will be implemented to systematically eradicate child labor.

The government has already undertaken several initiatives in labor welfare and policy.

Article 15 of the Constitution mandates the state to ensure access to basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical care as part of its fundamental policy.

Article 28 prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. It explicitly states that women have equal rights with men in all spheres of public life. Article 38 guarantees citizens the right to form associations or unions, with reasonable restrictions in the interest of morality or public order.

Associations aiming to disrupt social harmony, promote discrimination, organize terrorist activities, or have objectives inconsistent with the Constitution are prohibited.

Article 40 grants citizens the right to enter lawful professions, occupations, trades, or businesses, subject to legal restrictions and qualifications set by law.

This is just the base. There are more to ensure the rights.

The Bangladesh Labour Act of 2006, with subsequent amendments in 2013 and 2018, consolidated 25 existing Acts and aimed to establish labor rights standards in recruitment and employer-employee relations.

It covered various aspects such as minimum wages, health, safety, occupational hazards, maternity benefits, and trade unions. The 2013 amendment, prompted by the Rana Plaza collapse, expanded labor rights, aligning more closely with international standards.

The Bangladesh Labour Rules of 2015, amended in 2022, introduced mandatory regulations to enforce the Labour Act, including measures to empower trade unions and prevent sexual harassment at work.

The Labour Policy of 1980, last updated in 2012, aims to ensure a healthy, productive, and non-discriminatory work environment, setting minimum wage standards.

The National Child Labour Elimination Policy of 2010 aimed to eradicate hazardous child labor by 2021 and all forms of child labor by 2025, but challenges persist in implementing it effectively, particularly in the informal sector.

The National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy of 2013 aimed to ensure workplace safety and health, but inadequate implementation and enforcement have been reported, leading to accidents and health hazards, especially in sectors like ready-made garments.

The Health National Adaptation Plan (HNAP) of 2018 aimed to build resilience to climate change impacts, including workforce health. Similarly, the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) aimed to coordinate climate change activities.

The National Adaptation Plan of Bangladesh (NAP) from 2023 to 2050 aimed to address climate change comprehensively.

The Nationally Determined Contribution of Bangladesh (NDC) from 2015, updated in 2021, focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through natural gas use.

All these highlight the efforts made by the government to protect labour rights in Bangladesh.

Besides, the policy or plan describes Bangladesh's engagement with the International Labour Organization (ILO) over different years, including 1972, 1998, 2001, and 2022.

As a member of the ILO since 1972, Bangladesh has ratified eight out of the ten core conventions established by the ILO.

These conventions cover various aspects such as forced labor, the right to organize, discrimination, and child labor, reflecting Bangladesh's commitment to upholding internationally recognized labor standards and promoting fair and safe working conditions.

In the light of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and according to ILO conventions, the Government is determined to take steps to make labour policies more responsive to labour welfare.

For this, the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) had taken a range of pragmatic steps to implement the Vision-2041 to fulfill the basic needs of workers, alleviate poverty rapidly, empower women, create employment and skilled manpower, fix minimum wages by taking into account of the inflation and growth rate and eradicate hazardous child labour.

These steps are expected to improve the welfare of workers, through socio-economic development of labour, create a skilled work force and increase employment and productivity.

Several other key institutions play crucial roles in ensuring labor rights in Bangladesh.

The Department of Labour (DoL) is tasked with overseeing tasks such as registering trade unions, resolving labor disputes, and monitoring the labor rights situation.

Responsible for safeguarding the welfare, safety, and health of workers across various sectors, the Department of Factory Inspection enforces labor laws to cultivate a secure and healthy work environment, overseen by the Inspector General (IG) through inspections.

Established in accordance with Article 234 of the Labor Act, 2006 (Amended 2018), the Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation provides grants to workers for medical treatment and supports the education of their children in public universities and medical colleges, also extending financial assistance to the families of laborers in the event of workplace accidents resulting in fatalities.

The Central Fund, jointly funded by the government and private industry, was established in 2015 under the Ministry of Labour and Employment to support industrial workers.

Operating independently from the general judiciary system, labor courts function as the primary adjudicators for alleged violations of labor laws, comprising judges known as Chairmen and supplemented by two additional Members representing workers and employers, with Bangladesh having seven labor courts and one labor Appellate Tribunal.

Regulating wage-related matters, the Minimum Wages Board has established minimum wage structures for workers across 44 different sectors as of 2023.

In August 2023 the government took another groundbreaking initiative by establishing the National Pension Authority and developing the Universal Pension Management System for the first time in Bangladesh as a milestone for protection of labor rights.

Now individuals can easily register for the Universal Pension Scheme and make payments using various online banking methods or mobile financial services.

Key features of the Universal Pension Scheme include subscription payments until the age of 60 for beneficiaries aged 18 to 50, with a 10-year payment requirement for those above 50 until their death.

The scheme offers benefits such as pension for nominees upon the pensioner's death, withdrawal of up to 50% of the deposit as a loan, tax concessions on contributions, and government assistance for the insolvent and low-income individuals.

Due to its compatibility across all age groups and suitability for individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, this initiative serves as a testament to the assurance of labor rights, ensuring the welfare and security of workers in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing labor welfare and rights.

Through initiatives such as the Health National Adaptation Plan, National Child Labour Elimination Policy, and engagement with the International Labour Organization, Bangladesh demonstrates its dedication to upholding internationally recognized labor standards and fostering a safe and conducive working environment.

Bangladesh's commitment to protecting labor rights stands as a testament to its dedication to fostering social justice and economic prosperity.

With the Constitution serving as a sturdy foundation, reinforced by supplementary laws and ongoing efforts, Bangladesh reaffirms its pledge to uphold the dignity and well-being of its workers.

As the nation moves forward, the enduring commitment to labor rights will remain central to its pursuit of progress and prosperity for all.