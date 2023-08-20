Property Expo 2023 starts at Ratul Properties' corporate office

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 06:09 pm

Property Expo 2023 starts at Ratul Properties' corporate office

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 06:09 pm
Property Expo 2023 starts at Ratul Properties&#039; corporate office

An eight-day property expo started at Ratul Properties' corporate office in Gulshan 1 in the capital.

To make its services more consumer-centric and to showcase their one-stop property solutions, Ratul Properties organised Property Expo – 2023 while keeping up with the modern world, reads a press release.

Since 2006, Ratul Properties has been working as a realtor company with good reputation when it comes to buying and selling brand new and secondary properties like flat, land and commercial space. 

Ratul Properties is the first choice of customers for buying and selling properties in various prime locations of the country. Through these services, the property buyer-seller will easily get the desired property solution and can take proper registration of flat-plot or commercial space, property valuation, investment plan and support of various partner banks or financial institutes. 

Somnath Sarkar, CEO of the company said, "Through this expo, we will be able to present all our services in front of the customers and provide one stop property solutions according to their needs." 

The vice chairman of the organisation, Nawrin Jahan Mitul, Executive Director Ahsanur Rahman, Director Operation Anik Shimanto, head of Marketing Noyem Sharif were present at the event along with other officials of Ratul Properties. 

The expo will run till 26 August. 

Ratul Properties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

48m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years