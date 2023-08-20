Property Expo 2023 starts at Ratul Properties' corporate office

An eight-day property expo started at Ratul Properties' corporate office in Gulshan 1 in the capital.

To make its services more consumer-centric and to showcase their one-stop property solutions, Ratul Properties organised Property Expo – 2023 while keeping up with the modern world, reads a press release.

Since 2006, Ratul Properties has been working as a realtor company with good reputation when it comes to buying and selling brand new and secondary properties like flat, land and commercial space.

Ratul Properties is the first choice of customers for buying and selling properties in various prime locations of the country. Through these services, the property buyer-seller will easily get the desired property solution and can take proper registration of flat-plot or commercial space, property valuation, investment plan and support of various partner banks or financial institutes.

Somnath Sarkar, CEO of the company said, "Through this expo, we will be able to present all our services in front of the customers and provide one stop property solutions according to their needs."

The vice chairman of the organisation, Nawrin Jahan Mitul, Executive Director Ahsanur Rahman, Director Operation Anik Shimanto, head of Marketing Noyem Sharif were present at the event along with other officials of Ratul Properties.

The expo will run till 26 August.