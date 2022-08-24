Progress for ensuring justice for Rohingyas moves at a snail pace: Speakers

Reflecting on the fifth year of influx of Rohingya people in Bangladesh, progress regarding ensuring justice for them moves at a snail pace, said speakers at a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

They also said creative solutions are yet to be found, reads a press release.

"Rohingya Influx: Uncertainties at Hope", titled roundtable discussion was organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, in partnership with Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University and Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka.

Academicians, diplomats, researchers, representatives from different UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs, media and civil society organisations joined the event.

"Five years later there has been little progress in furthering their cause for justice and accountability despite some major decisions by the ICJ and ICC over the last couple of years", said Manzoor Hasan OBE, chairperson, ActionAid International Bangladesh Society, and chair of the event, during the discussion.

Photo: Courtesy

"The role of UN bodies and ASEAN could have been far more robust, to say the least. The coup and current situation in Myanmar have only furthered the impunity enjoyed by the Myanmar military" he added.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "We have not seen any active and sustainable plan from national and global leadership for peaceful repatriation of the Rohingyas. Reintegration in Myanmar remains a far cry, therefore. While we all are working in the camps in Bangladesh to support Rohingya people, focus must not be shifted from ensuring their rights to return to Myanmar with safety and dignity. We must not forget no one wants to be a refugee".

Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of International Relations and director, Centre for Genocide Studies opined that people are getting impatient in 5 years, however, in similar refugee crisis we have seen refugees being trapped in the host country for two to three generations. He emphasised on the importance of listening to the voices of the Rohingya people and applauded the positive advancement related to Rohingya crisis made in recent time, such as Rohingyas being recognized in their own identity post ICJ declaration.

Shahnaz Huda, professor of Dhaka University said that no Islamic state has come forward to host Rohingyas so far.

Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director, Research Initiatives, Bangladesh (RIB) said that any non-citizen like Rohingyas living in Bangladesh have the right to protection under the constitution of Bangladesh. It's a reality that repatriation is going to take some time. So, while they are here we need to have creative solutions and develop communication platform between civil society organizations in different countries, including Myanmar.

Barrister Sara Hossain emphasising on the importance of education mentioned access to education is a fundamental right. If the young generation of Rohingyas are well educated, they will have a chance to contribute to their society and ensure meaning future for themselves. Shahriar Sadat, Director of CPJ echoed with her.

Johannes Van Der Klaauw, regional representative, UNHCR opined that we need to keep hope of repatriation alive. Everything that's being done in the camps is done keeping the welfare of Rohingya's in mind. It's essentially a young population, so we need to continue prioritizing education, family planning and skills development. In no way the Rohingya crisis can be shifted from priority agenda of global leaders. He also mentioned about two major agreements with the government of Bangladesh regarding stipends for Rohingya volunteers and education in Myanmar curriculum for the children.

"There are many children who are deprived of their basic rights. We need to continue supporting the children. We need to remember they are not here by choice and their protection is our responsibility. We need to continue to push the authority for their return and while that's happening we must do everything we can to prepare Rohingyas for a brighter future", said Onno Van Manen, Country Director, Save The Children.

Zafar Sobhan, editor, Dhaka Tribune said, "Rohingya repatriations is not just about returning to their homeland, it must be done with dignity. We must be serious to actualize repatriation. We cannot think this to be a zero-sum game. We cannot exclude them from education, employment, training and from their rights while they are here, as it will impact both them and us in future."

Anowara Anna Aman, board member, ActionAid International Bangladesh Society; Pedro Jr. Bellen, Chief Technical Adviser of ILO Skills Project Progress, International Labor Organization (ILO); Matilda Svensson, Coordinator, Humanitarian & Development Assistance, Embassy of Sweden; Peter Bellen, Chief Technical Advisor, Skills and Enterprise Development; Shaheen Anam, Executive Director, Manusher Jonno Foundation; Takiahino Utsumi, Head of VAM, Embassy of Sweden; Sobeth Ahmed, Humanitarian Programme, Australian High Commission; also spoke among others in the roundtable.

A publication titled "Rohingyas in Myanmar and Bangladesh" authored by Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor International Relations and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka was also unveiled in the event.