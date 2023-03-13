Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz joins BRAC University as pro vice chancellor

Corporates

Press Release
13 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz joins BRAC University as pro vice chancellor

Press Release
13 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 06:27 pm
Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz joins BRAC University as pro vice chancellor

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz has recently joined BRAC University as pro vice chancellor and is also serving as the acting vice chancellor. 

He has over 38 years of experience in research, teaching, curriculum design, community engagement and academic leadership, reads a press release. 

He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to BRAC University, which will be pivotal in further advancing the University's mission. Prior to joining BRAC University, he was a professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of South Australia (UniSA). Here he served in various leadership roles including as discipline leader of Electrical Engineering and as acting dean.

Prior to joining UniSA in 1999, Professor Aziz led the establishment of a networked multi-operating system Computer Aided Design lab in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the first of its kind in the country. In recent years he served as member of the Australian National Teaching Awards Committee (2018−2021). He was a visiting scholar at the University of Texas at Austin (1996), invited professor at the National Institute of Applied Science in France (2006), and a visiting professor at University College London (2017). He is a Senior Member of IEEE and a member of Engineers Australia. 

Professor Aziz holds BSc and MSc degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from BUET, a Ph.D. degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Kent (UK) and a Graduate Certificate in Higher Education from Queensland University of Technology. 

After graduation he worked as a research engineer at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (1985-86), where he led the development of the first batch of single-board computers and embedded systems in Bangladesh for various applications. He has authored over 180 research papers. He has conducted research in the fields of digital systems and embedded processors, microchip design, low-power wireless sensors, biomedical instrumentation, and renewable energy with electrical engineering focus. 

Professor Aziz is widely acknowledged for his leadership in higher education and his engaging teaching methods, which have been adopted internationally. He was the winner of the Prime Minister's Award for Australian University Teacher of the Year in 2009. 
 

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

7h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

5h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

5h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

23h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 