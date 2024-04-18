Professor SM Saifuddin passes away

The Namaz-E-Zanaza for SM Saifuddin will take place at Gulshan Azad Masjid following the Asar prayer today (18 April), while the Qulkhani and Dua will be conducted at Gulshan Shooting Club, Gulshan-1 after the Asar prayer on 20 April.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former History Professor of Dhaka College and Ex-Government Officer, SM Saifuddin passed away yesterday (17 April) in a private hospital in Dhaka.

He served as the Secretary of the UNESCO Commission of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. 

