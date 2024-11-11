Professor Saeed Ferdous joins as new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University

Professor Saeed Ferdous of the Department of Anthropology at Jahangirnagar University has joined as the new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University (BOU).

Professor Ferdous formally submitted his joining letter yesterday to BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ABM Obaidul Islam at the Vice-Chancellor's office in Dhaka. Dr. Islam welcomed him warmly, expressing confidence in his ability to contribute to BOU's mission of delivering high-quality, practical education. Dr. Moha Shafiqul Alam, Registrar of BOU, was also present during the occasion.

With academic credentials from Jahangirnagar University, the University of Amsterdam, and Lancaster University, Professor Ferdous brings a wealth of experience in anthropology, history, and postcolonial studies. His research, particularly on the effects of the 1947 Partition, was published as a book by Taylor & Francis in 2022. He has also held a visiting fellowship at the Institute for South Asia Studies, University of California, Berkeley.

The Ministry of Education appointed Professor Ferdous as Pro Vice-Chancellor of BOU on 7 November 2024 for a term of four years, effective upon his joining.