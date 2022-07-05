Professor Rafiq Azam receives Robert Mathew Award 2022

Professor Rafiq Azam has received the prestigious Life Time Achievement Award by the Commonwealth Association of Architects.

The award will be presented to Professor Rafiq Azam to commemorate his life time achievement, reads a press release issued by SHATOTTO.

The decision was unanimously made by a five-member jury comprising Ar Saif Ul Haque (Asia), Professor Alfred Omenya (Africa), Ar Jonathan Mizzi (Europe), Ar Liz Walsh (Oceania) and Ar Jennifer Smith (America).

Joining the ranks of the previous winners, Philip Cox of Australia (1983), Arup Associates of the UK (1985), Raj Rewal of India (1989), Hampshire County Council of the UK (1991), Ian Ritchie Architects of the UK (1994), Greg Burgess Architects of Australia (1997), TR Hamzah and Yeang of Malaysia (2000), and Balkrishna Doshi of India (2003), Rafiq Azam of Bangladesh (2022) is the ninth architect to have his body of work recognized as having made innovative contributions to the development of architecture in the Commonwealth context.

The award is granted to an architectural practice that has made notable contributions particularly with relevance to the country or region in which the architect or practice operates. This award is given to architects to acknowledge life time achievement.

The award will be presented to Professor Rafiq Azam at the CAA General Assembly in Trinidad and Tobago on 8 August.