Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami elected vice chairman of NBL

The newly constituted Board of Directors of the National Bank Limited unanimously elected Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami as the Vice Chairman of the Bank at its first Board Meeting held on 06 May 2024. Earlier Bangladesh Bank by an order appointed Professor Helal Nizami as an Independent Director among other board members.

Professor Nizami currently working as Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration and Chairman in the Department of Accounting, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Earlier he was the Commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Member of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Bangladesh. Professor Nizami carried out extensive research in the area of Financial Sector Reforms and Commercial Banks Productivity as part of his higher academic qualifications both at home and abroad.

He is trained from ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountant of England & Wales), UK in the field of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard). As a Fellow Member of the USA based Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) Institute, he was the Global Council Member & Chairperson of the Network Relations Council (NRC) of the Institute.