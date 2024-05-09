Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami elected vice chairman of NBL

Corporates

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 04:06 pm

Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami elected vice chairman of NBL

Professor Nizami currently working as Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration and Chairman in the Department of Accounting, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 04:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The newly constituted Board of Directors of the National Bank Limited unanimously elected Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami as the Vice Chairman of the Bank at its first Board Meeting held on 06 May 2024. Earlier Bangladesh Bank by an order appointed Professor Helal Nizami as an Independent Director among other board members.

Professor Nizami currently working as Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration and Chairman in the Department of Accounting, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Earlier he was the Commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Member of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Bangladesh. Professor Nizami carried out extensive research in the area of Financial Sector Reforms and Commercial Banks Productivity as part of his higher academic qualifications both at home and abroad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is trained from ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountant of England & Wales), UK in the field of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard). As a Fellow Member of the USA based Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) Institute, he was the Global Council Member & Chairperson of the Network Relations Council (NRC) of the Institute.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

35m | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

1h | Videos
How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

2h | Videos
Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

3h | Videos