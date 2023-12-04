Professor Dr. Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik joined as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor of East West University

Professor Dr. Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik joined as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor of East West University

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Ashik Mosaddik joined as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor (Pro-VC) of East West University (EWU) on Monday, 4 December 2023. 

The Honourable Chancellor of the University, His Excellency the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as Pro Vice-Chancellor for four years, reads a press release. 

Professor Dr. Ashik Mosaddik previously served as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Varendra University, Rajshahi. Prof. Mosaddik was a first-batch student of the Department of Pharmacy at Rajshahi University (RU). He completed his B. Pharm in 1993 and M. Pharm in 1994. Afterwards, Dr. Mosaddik joined the Department of Pharmacy of RU  as a lecturer in 1998.

Prof. Mosaddik received his PhD from Southern Cross University, Australia. Later he completed his postdoctoral research in South Korea from 2008 to 2010. Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Ashik served as the Chairman of the Department of Pharmacy at BRAC University from 2011-2012. Besides he was a Research Professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Dammam, Saudi Arabia from 2017 to 2019.

In 2011, he received the 'Young Scientist Gold Medal' for his research contribution from 'Developing Countries and Bangladesh Science Academy'. He has already published over 150 research articles in international journals as an expert in 'Natural Products' and 'Nano Medicine'.  'Elsevier  Science' and 'Academic Press' published his three books. Prof. Mosaddik was recognized as one of the world's top 2% scientists consecutively from 2020 to 2023 by Stanford University and Elsevier  Science. He is also serving as the Chairman of the Pharmacy Affairs Committee in Bangladesh Accreditation Council.

 

