Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia joins UIU as vice chancellor 

Professor Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia joined as the Vice Chancellor of United International University (UIU) on 17 October.

His appointment has been made by the President of Bangladesh and Chancellor of the University for a 4-year term.

Prior to his joining the position he was the Pro-VC of UIU. Before joining UIU, he was working as a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BUET. Former head of the Department of CSE of BUET in 2001-2003. He was Controller of Examinations of BUET in 2012 - 2018. He also served as Dean, School of Science & Engineering of United International University in 2018-2019.

Prof. Kashem obtained his Ph.D. from Dept. of System Information Sciences of Tohoku University, Japan in 1998 and MS from the same university in 1995. He did his Master's in CSE and Bachelor's in EEE from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1992 & 1989 respectively.

In 2006, Prof. Kashem led the development of BUET's 'BUET Institutional Information System (BIIS)', the first of its kind in Bangladesh. He has also led different projects related to ICT at the government and private levels.

He is engaged in multidimensional research. Which includes algorithms, parallel processing, graph theory, graph visualisation and computational complexity. A total of 50 research articles by Prof. Kashem have been published in national and international journals.