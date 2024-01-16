Professor AHM Faruque appointed new treasurer of Presidency University

Professor AHM Faruque appointed new treasurer of Presidency University

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor AHM Faruque has been appointed as the treasurer of Presidency University with the approval of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university.

Prof Faruque will hold the post for the next four years from the date of joining as per Section 33 (1) of the Private Universities Act, 2010.

The professor graduated from Dhaka University in Zoology in 1982 and received his Master's degree in the same subject in 1983.

He started his career as a lecturer in the department of zoology in a government college after being recruited into the 8th BCS A education cadre.

During his illustrious teaching career, he taught in various government colleges of the country. Prior to his new role, he served as the principal of Chowmuhani Government SA College in Noakhali.

