Professor Abdur Rob Khan is NSU's new Treasurer

Professor Abdur Rob Khan has assumed the position of Treasurer at North South University (NSU), following his appointment by the Honorable Chancellor. The official induction ceremony took place on Sunday, December 24, 2023, attended by the esteemed Board Chair and the Vice-Chancellor of NSU.

Professor Khan, a distinguished academician, holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka. He obtained a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK. Before joining NSU, Professor Rob Khan held an impressive 28-year research career at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Previously at NSU, Professor Rob Khan was the Chair of the Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS). He actively participated in various committees, including the Faculty Appointment Committee, Faculty Promotion Committee, Administrative Promotion Committee, Academic Council, and the Vice-Chancellor's Deans' Forum.

Professor Rob has been the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) since 2016. He has also been the Supervisor for the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG).