Prof Sultan Ahmed scientific talents nurture fund award ceremony held

Professor Emeritus Dr Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury scientific talents nurture fund award ceremony, an initiative of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences was held on 31 March.

The programme was held at the auditorium of the National Science and Technology Complex in Dhaka, read a press release.

Some 73 students of school and college level across the country were awarded certificates and stipend at the programme.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman was the chief guest while Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, executive vice chairperson of Rangs Group and Muhammad Munir Chowdhury, director general of National Museum of Science and Technology, were the special guests of the programme.

Emeritus Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, presided over the programme.

Professor Emeritus Dr Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury was the renowned child specialist of Bangladesh and founder of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences.

