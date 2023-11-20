Prof Suborna Barua new chairman of ICB Board of Directors

Corporates

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:26 pm

Prof Suborna Barua new chairman of ICB Board of Directors

He is a professor of Department of International Business in the University of Dhaka.

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Suborna Barua has joined as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on 19 November 2023.

He is a professor of Department of International Business in the University of Dhaka.

He has served as a faculty member of Department of Finance in both Jagannath University and United International University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He has also served as Sessional Lecturer in Federation University Australia. Dr. Suborna has completed his BBA (Hons) and MBA in Finance from the University of Dhaka.

He obtained his PhD degree from Federation University Australia in 2020.

Dr. Suborna holds a blended experience of teaching courses in economics and finance at both local and foreign universities, delivering professional training on financial modeling, financial markets, financial management and project management, working in cross-border research projects funded by institutions such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID, and Plan Bangladesh and providing financial and management consultancy and advisory services to renowned local and multinational corporations.

His publication portfolio includes books, book chapters, and over thirty articles published in prominent journals and participated in more than twelve international conferences.

He is a life member of Young Scholars Initiative (YSI) of the Institute for New Economic Thinking.

He has also served as Director of Janata Capital and Investment Ltd. and Republic Insurance Company Ltd.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

8h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

35m | TBS SPORTS
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

2h | TBS Entertainment