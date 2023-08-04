Prof Saleemul Huq receives honorary degree from Newcastle University

Prof Saleemul Huq OBE, Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has received an Honorary Doctorate of Science degree from Newcastle University, UK, for his outstanding contributions to the fight against Climate Change.

He received the degree from the School of Geography, Politics and Sociology at Newcastle University during a ceremony held at the university on 24 July 2023.

In his immediate reaction, Dr Huq said, "I am greatly honoured to have been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science degree from Newcastle University in the UK. It will allow us to continue the collaboration between Newcastle University and Independent University, Bangladesh as part of the Global Living Deltas programme."

One of the most accomplished scientists and policy advocates for climate change adaptation action in the world, Dr. Huq holds key positions with major international organisations including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and also in the Advisory Committee of COP 28 President at UAE. In addition, he was the Chair of the Expert Advisory Group for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and affiliated with the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) as Senior Adviser on Locally Led Adaptation.

Dr Huq has been described as "one of the most trusted and respected global commentators on the climate crisis" and was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour in the UK in 2022. Later in the year, he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Northumbria University, UK, and recently he has been ranked as one of the world's top ten scientists in Nature, one of the leading scientific journals.

He has attended every UN Conference of the Parties (COP) summit till date, lobbying governments, politicians, and advisors to adopt new policies and sign up to impactful agreements and has contributed to several Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment reports.