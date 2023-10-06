Prof Manzoor Ahmed invited to become Associate Editor of International Journal of Educational Development by Elsevier

Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Professor Emeritus at BRAC University, has been invited to serve as an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Educational Development published by Elsevier, according to a press release. 

The International Journal of Educational Development focuses on reporting new insights and fostering critical discussion about the crucial role that education plays in development.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed is the founding-Director of BRAC University Institute of Educational Development. 

He has authored and co-authored ten books and numerous journal articles, newspaper op-eds, and conference papers and his contribution to research and learning continues to transform educational policies and planning, aiming for quality education with equity in the national learning systems comprising formal schools, early childhood development, non-formal education and lifelong learning. Dr. Manzoor is the Chair of Bangladesh Early Childhood Development Network (BEN) and Vice-Chair of Council of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and he is also an Advisory Board member of the Yidan Education Foundation.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed has served for over two decades in UNICEF, including working as Senior Education Adviser in New York, and Country Director in China, Ethiopia and Japan. Earlier he also served as senior researcher at the International Council for Educational Development in Essex, Connecticut, USA.

 

