Prof Dr Shams Rahman appointed as new VC of East West University

Professor Dr Shams Rahman has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of East West University (EWU).

The honourable chancellor of the university, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as vice chancellor for four years, reads a press release.

He will serve as the sixth Vice-Chancellor of EWU. Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former Governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC Prof Shams Rahman at EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday (18 October).

Prof Rahman was recognised as one of the world's top 2% scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022. At present, he is a professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia and an international expert in the field of Supply Chain Management.

He has published more than 250 research papers in various international reputed journals, conferences and book chapters. He is the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management.

In addition, he is also a member of 15 international journals editorial board. Professor Rahman has been awarded by various renowned institutions at home and abroad in recognition of his academic and research work. He was involved in teaching and research work including at the University of Sydney, Australia and several universities in UK and USA.

During his academic career, Prof Shams obtained his PhD degree from the University of Exeter, UK, under the Commonwealth Scholarship. Besides, he obtained the degree of 'Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering' from the Belarus Institute of Technology and 'Master of Engineering in Industrial Engineering and Management' from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand. He completed SSC and HSC from Mirzapur Cadet College.