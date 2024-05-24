Prof Dr Saiful Islam has joined as the Vice Chancellor of AIUB

During his illustrious service career, he has earned significant reputation and professional excellence in his working period of 48 years in teaching, research and academic administration.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prof Dr Saiful Islam has joined as the Vice-Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on 23 May 2024 after being appointed by the Honorable President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. 

Prof Dr Saiful Islam was the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka International University (DIU) during February 2022 to May 2024. From June 2016 to June 2020, Prof Dr Saiful Islam worked as the Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). From August 2013 - June 2016, he worked as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Primeasia University after being appointed by the Honorable President of Bangladesh and on leave from BUET. 

Prof Islam obtained his BScEngg in Electrical Engineering degree from BUET in 1975, obtained First Class with Honours marks and stood First in order of merit. He obtained MSc Eng in EE in 1977 from BUET and PhD in EE from Cambridge University, UK in 1986. With a strong academic background, Prof. Islam started his career as a Lecturer of Electrical Engineering in BUET in 1975 and became Professor of Electrical & Electronic Engineering department in 1988. 

Professor Saiful Islam is a Life Fellow of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB), a Life Fellow of Bangladesh Computer Society, a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET) UK, a Chartered Engineer (CEng) of the Engineering Council, UK, a Senior Member of IEEE SrMIEEE (USA). During 1991-93, Professor Saiful Islam was the Head of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET and during 1995-97 he was the Dean of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Faculty. He was also the Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of BUET during 1996. 

During his illustrious service career, he has earned significant reputation and professional excellence in his working period of 48 years in teaching, research and academic administration. An eminent educationist, Prof. Islam has been involved in a large number of National Engineering Projects and has left significant contribution in National level Engineering and Educational fields. He is well known for his innovative nature, unsurpassable quality in dynamic leadership and exceptional managerial capability

