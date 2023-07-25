Prof Dr Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed joins Green University as pro-vice chancellor

25 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Prof Dr Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed joins Green University as pro-vice chancellor

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr. Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed joined Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) as the new pro-vice chancellor on 25 July.

According to article 32 (1) of the Private University Act, the chancellor of the university appointed him to the post for the next four years, said a press release.

Prior to this position, he served in different academic, administrative positions at different Universities in Bangladesh as chairperson and professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, United International University (UIU); Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC), and Director of Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the same university. He has many years of teaching, research and administrative experiences in Bangladesh as well as globally renowned universities, according to the media release.

Dr. Khawza Iftekhar Uddin started his professional career as a Lecturer in Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology. He also served in American International University, Bangladesh (AIUB) as Assistant Professor.

Dr. Khawza Iftekhar completed his B.Sc. and M.SC. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). He obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University (ASU) in 2005. 

Professor Khawza is also acknowledged for his engaging research experience. He has conducted research in the fields of Cross-layer design issues of MANET, wireless communications, signal processing aspects in wireless and sensor networks, statistical signal processing, MIMO systems, space-time coding, etc. Dr. Khawza Iftekhar authored 17 research papers and joined over 35 national and international conferences. The name of his published book is `Channel Estimation of Wireless Channels: Effect on the Performance of Multicarrier and MIMO Systems'. Professor Khawza Iftekhar also worked as a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of Computing and Engineering at Staffordshire University, UK. 

He was awarded Graduate Teaching Assistant (TA) Scholarship in the Department of Electrical Engineering in Arizona State University. He was also selected for the membership in 'Phi Kappa Phi' and 'The National Society of Collegiate Scholars for outstanding academic achievements at the same university. Dr. Khawza Iftekhar obtained a talent-pool board scholarship for undergraduate education in Electrical Engineering.

After joining as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of GUB, Prof. Dr. Golam Samdani Fakir; Vice-Chancellor of GUB; Prof. Dr. Md. Fayzur Rahman, Treasurer; Brig. Gen. Md. Mahboob Sarwar Ph.D (Retd), Registrar; Dean of different Faculties, and other GUB family members congratulated  and welcomed him at the University campus.

