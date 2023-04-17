Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha newly-appointed VC of Uttara University

Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University by the Honourable President and Chancellor of the university as per the clause 31 (1) of the Private University Act-2010.

Dr Lekha is an educationist, entrepreneur, writer, social worker and a researcher of international repute.

Uttara University's PR In-Charge Prodeepto Mobarook confirmed the matter in a press release to the media.

Dr Lekha began her academic career at the University of Dhaka, where she received her BA (Honours) in 1992 and MA in Bengali Literature & Linguistics in 1995.

She received her PhD in Linguistics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata solidifying her position as a formidable scholar.

She has devoted her career to revolutionising the field of education by establishing many schools, colleges and training centres in Bangladesh.

Dr Lekha has been involved with UU since 2003, having previously served as Professor, Chairman and Dean of the School of Education, Physical Education and she is the immediate past Pro Vice-Chancellor at Uttara University.

As Pro-VC, she exemplified the ideal combination of academic excellence and exceptional leadership abilities, inspiring her colleagues and students to achieve new heights, adds the release.

She has always been very vocal about women empowerment and is one of very few female Vice-Chancellors of the nation.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to education, culture and social service, Dr Lekha has been awarded many times. Quite a number of books written by her are part of the syllabus in different universities in West Bengal, India.

Additionally, Dr Lekha excelled in research and writing. Her research articles, which have been published in prestigious national and international journals, attest to her intellectual acumen and unwavering commitment to the field of education over a career spanning more than two decades.