Prochito IMC holds 11th Annual General Meeting 

Corporates

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 05:25 pm

Prochito IMC, a prominent advertising agency, held its 11th Annual General Meeting on 18 December. 

The meeting was presided by Sabina Yeasmeen, managing director of Prochito IMC, reads a press release. 

The director of the agency Jamal Hossain, executive director Rawshanara Zaman Mili along with the Prochito family were present in the meeting. 

In the meeting, the business of the fiscal year 2021 was reviewed also overall business plan for the year 2022 were discussed. 

Five members of the team were awarded department wise taking their job skills into consideration, Habibur Rahman Shibly- Media, Mir Afrad Akib – Brand Communication, Sadman Ahmmed Rahat- Creative, Solaiman Hossain- Digital Marketing, Sabu Mollah- Admin and Accounts were awarded by Managing Director. 

Also new incentives were provided for all team members. All the members of Rodoshee magazine, a sister Concern of Prochito IMC were also present in the meeting.

Prochito IMC

