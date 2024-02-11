Procession of the winners of the National Children's Award Competition 2022 and 2023

11 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Procession of the winners of the National Children's Award Competition 2022 and 2023

11 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Procession of the winners of the National Children&#039;s Award Competition 2022 and 2023

On 7 February,  at 10.30am, the procession with the winners of the National Children's Award Competition 2022 and 2023 ended by circling the area from Doel Chatwar through the Bangladesh Secretariat to the National Children's Academy. 

Najma Mubarek, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, inaugurated the procession and spoke to the winning children, reads a press release. 

474 winning children from all over Bangladesh participated in the procession, and won in 30 different categories. 

Bangladesh Children's Academy Director General Anjeer Liton and many others associated with the National Children's Awards 2022 and 2023 were present with the children in this procession of the winners.

